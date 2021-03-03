Harrell will start Tuesday's game against the Suns, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.

With Marc Gasol (COVID-19 protocols) sidelined, Harrell will draw his first start since Nov. 19, 2019. In the 19 games this season that Harrell has seen at least 24 minutes, he has averaged 15.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists.