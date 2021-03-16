Harrell totaled 27 points (11-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and three steals across 25 minutes in a 128-97 victory versus the Warriors on Monday.

With the Lakers decimated by a rash of injuries, Harrell stepped up to lead the team in scoring in 25 minutes off the bench. The 27 points were Harrell's most as a Laker, and he needed only 14 field-goal attempts to reach the mark. Harrell also tied his season high with three steals in the solid all-around performance.