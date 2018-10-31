Lakers' Moritz Wagner: Active Wednesday
Wagner will be active for Wednesday's game against the Mavs, Tania Ganguli of the LA Times reports.
Wagner has been held out of action, to date, while working back from a knee injury, but he'll be an option off the bench for the first time Wednesday. Given the Lakers' extreme lack of capable depth at center, it wouldn't be a shock if Wagner sees some minutes, but he's highly unlikely to be fantasy-relevant in the near future.
