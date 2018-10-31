Wagner will be active for Wednesday's game against the Mavs, Tania Ganguli of the LA Times reports.

Wagner has been held out of action, to date, while working back from a knee injury, but he'll be an option off the bench for the first time Wednesday. Given the Lakers' extreme lack of capable depth at center, it wouldn't be a shock if Wagner sees some minutes, but he's highly unlikely to be fantasy-relevant in the near future.