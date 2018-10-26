Lakers' Moritz Wagner: Assigned to G-League for rehab
Wagner (knee) has been assigned to the G-League's South Bay Lakers for a rehab assignment, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Wagner progressed to full contact 5-on-5 last week, so his recovery seems to be going well. It's not clear when exactly he'll be ready for game action, but he may end up seeing the court in the G-League first.
