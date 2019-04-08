Lakers' Moritz Wagner: Coming off bench
Wagner will come off the bench in Sunday's game against the Jazz.
Wagner has started at power forward for the Lakers since LeBron James was shut down for the season, but after playing just 12 minutes in the team's win over the Clippers on Friday, the rookie will now come off the bench. He'll likely split time in the frontcourt with starter Mike Muscala.
