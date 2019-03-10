Wagner turned in 22 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block across 34 minutes in the Lakers' 120-107 loss to the Celtics on Saturday.

A game after logging a solid 27 minutes against the Nuggets on Wednesday, Wagner saw his first NBA start and produced handsomely with the opportunity. The rookie's scoring total was easily a career high, as he was one of the bright spots in an otherwise disappointing night for the spiraling Lakers. With the team's playoff hopes essentially evaporated, Wagner could possibly start to enjoy playing time along the lines of Saturday's more frequently down the stretch.