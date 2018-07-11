Lakers' Moritz Wagner: Exits Tuesday's game with injury
Wagner suffered both a left knee strain and a left ankle sprain during Tuesday's summer league matchup with the Knicks and won't return, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.
Wagner played just nine minutes prior to the injury, but had a solid stat line going with seven points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two steals. The fact that he hurt both his knee and ankle is especially encouraging, though the Lakers haven't provided anything concrete regarding the severity of either one. Considering his status as a first-round pick, it wouldn't be surprising if the Lakers decide to shut him down for the rest of summer league, even if the injuries aren't overly serious.
