Wagner tallied eight points (4-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt), 14 rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks in 26 minutes during Sunday's 69-60 summer league victory over Chicago.

Wagner did a bit of everything Sunday, helping the Lakers to a nine-point victory over the Bulls. He has struggled with his shot so far in Las Vegas but was able to contribute handsomely on the defensive end with three steals and two blocks. Brook Lopez was just shipped off to Milwaukee which could open the door for some extra minutes for Wagner, although he will still need to get over the likes of JaVale McGee and Ivica Zubac.