Lakers' Moritz Wagner: Gets some run off bench
Wagner totaled eight points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one block across 19 minutes Sunday in the Lakers' 108-86 loss to the Timberwolves.
After failing to leave the bench in the previous five games, Wagner was able to pick up some minutes with both Kyle Kuzma (back) and LeBron James (groin) unavailable in addition to the Lakers falling behind big early. The rookie first-round pick wasn't particularly efficient during his time on the court and could be ousted from the rotation if Monday's game in Dallas proves more competitive and Kuzma is back in action.
