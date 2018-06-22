Lakers' Moritz Wagner: Lands in Los Angeles

Wagner was selected by the Lakers with the 25th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

As expected, Wagner had a true breakout season last year at Michigan, averaging a career-high 14.6 points and 7.1 rebounds across 28 minutes per game. Wagner is a legitimate stretch forward, as he shot 39.5 percent from behind the arc in back to back seasons in college, but he also has the ability to score inside with his ability to handle the ball and drive. With the likely departure of Brook Lopez and the potential of losing Julius Randle to free agency, Wagner should be able to immediately help fill a void in the frontcourt, but it still leaves the Lakers without a legitimate rim protector in the paint.