Lakers' Moritz Wagner: Likely to start Sunday
Wagner will draw the start Sunday against the Pelicans if Kyle Kuzma is unable to play, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Kyle Kuzma is currently listed as doubtful, and coach Luke Walton said he doesn't expect Kuzma to play, so it seems likely that Wagner will join the starters. Wagner is averaging 12.0 minutes over his last four games, however a move into the starting five would likely lead to a larger role.
More News
-
Lakers' Moritz Wagner: Productive on second unit•
-
Lakers' Moritz Wagner: Excels in spot start•
-
Lakers' Moritz Wagner: Drawing first start Saturday•
-
Lakers' Moritz Wagner: Productive effort in loss•
-
Lakers' Moritz Wagner: Gets some run off bench•
-
Lakers' Moritz Wagner: Plays seven minutes in blowout win•
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.