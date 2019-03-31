Wagner will draw the start Sunday against the Pelicans if Kyle Kuzma is unable to play, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Kyle Kuzma is currently listed as doubtful, and coach Luke Walton said he doesn't expect Kuzma to play, so it seems likely that Wagner will join the starters. Wagner is averaging 12.0 minutes over his last four games, however a move into the starting five would likely lead to a larger role.