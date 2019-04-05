Lakers' Moritz Wagner: Makes good use of spot start
Wagner produced 12 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 25 minutes in the Lakers' 108-90 loss to the Warriors on Thursday.
Wagner drew the starting assignment with Kyle Kuzma (foot) sidelined for a third straight game and turned in a solid all-around line. The rookie has seen at least Thursday's 25 minutes allotment in the three games Kuzma has missed with his current injury, and Wagner has generated double-digit scoring in the last two. With Kuzma potentially set to miss the remaining three games of the season, Wagner could well continue in the starting five over what remains of the campaign.
