Wagner (knee) has been participating in some non-contact drills and some controlled contact post work in practice, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Wagner was forced to miss the whole preseason due to a knee contusion, although it's good to see that he's been getting some work in during practice. His status for the season opener Thursday against Portland has yet to be revealed, but he's expected to be reevaluated in the next few days to determine his availability moving forward.