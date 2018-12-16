Wagner had five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and three rebounds in seven minutes during Saturday's 128-100 win over the Hornets.

Wagner made his sixth appearance of the season, as the blowout nature of the game allowed coach Luke Walton to clear his bench. Back in the offseason there was a tiny sliver of hope that Wagner could potentially earn a small role right away as a rookie thanks to his shooting ability, but the acquisition of veteran center Tyson Chandler has pushed Ivica Zubac and Wagner into irrelevance.