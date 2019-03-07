Wagner pitched in 11 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 27 minutes in the Lakers' 115-99 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday.

The 2018 first-round pick saw some rare run off the bench with Tyson Chandler (neck) out of action and parlayed it into his best scoring total since Dec. 16. Wagner hadn't logged double-digit minutes since Feb. 5, as even the trade of Ivica Zubac to the Clippers at the deadline hadn't resulted in any extra playing time for the rookie prior to Wednesday. With the Lakers' postseason hopes progressively slipping away, it's certainly conceivable that Wagner gets more opportunities down the stretch irrespective of Chandler's health, but that naturally remains to be seen.