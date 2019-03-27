Lakers' Moritz Wagner: Productive on second unit
Wagner mustered 11 points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two assists, one rebound and one block across 12 minutes in the Lakers' 124-106 win over the Wizards on Tuesday.
Wagner made good use of his limited time on the floor, even as he quickly accrued four fouls. The rookie's playing time has ticked up this month with the Lakers out of postseason contention, as he's now logged double-digit minutes in six games during March. However, his opportunities continue to be unpredictable, and with veteran JaVale McGee generating outstanding production ahead of him, that could well remain the case even during the last handful of games.
