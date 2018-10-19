Lakers' Moritz Wagner: Progresses to full contact in practice
Wagner (knee) was playing full contact 5-on-5 during Friday's practice, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Wagner has been limited in both the preseason and now the regular season because of a knee contusion, but Friday marked the first time he's managed to take part in contact drills. This is positive news for the Lakers, as it means he's likely close to game action. A date for his return should become more clear in the coming days.
