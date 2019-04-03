Wagner recorded 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 119-103 loss to the Thunder.

Wagner drew his second straight start (and third of the season) while reaching double figures in scoring for the third time in the last five games. The fit in the starting five next to JaVale McGee is less than ideal, but Wagner is at least getting a chance to contribute down the stretch of the regular season. With that being said, he's still likely best reserved for use in deeper leagues.