Lakers' Moritz Wagner: Scores 10 points in Tuesday's loss
Wagner recorded 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 119-103 loss to the Thunder.
Wagner drew his second straight start (and third of the season) while reaching double figures in scoring for the third time in the last five games. The fit in the starting five next to JaVale McGee is less than ideal, but Wagner is at least getting a chance to contribute down the stretch of the regular season. With that being said, he's still likely best reserved for use in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...