Lakers' Moritz Wagner: Scores 23 in summer league loss

Wagner had 23 points (6-18 FG, 2-9 3PT, 9-10 FT) and seven rebounds in Monday's summer league loss to Sacramento.

The first-round pick played 27 minutes and added one assist, two steals and a block to his tally. While Wagner struggled from three, he was effective in getting to the line and certainly looked like an NBA-caliber player.

