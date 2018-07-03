Lakers' Moritz Wagner: Scores 23 in summer league loss
Wagner had 23 points (6-18 FG, 2-9 3PT, 9-10 FT) and seven rebounds in Monday's summer league loss to Sacramento.
The first-round pick played 27 minutes and added one assist, two steals and a block to his tally. While Wagner struggled from three, he was effective in getting to the line and certainly looked like an NBA-caliber player.
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...