Lakers' Moritz Wagner: Traded to Washington
Wagner, along with Isaac Bonga and Jemerrio Jones, was traded to the Wizards on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
In order to clear more cap space, the Lakers traded what little money they had left on the books to Washington. As a rookie, Wagner appeared in only 43 games, averaging 4.8 points and 2.0 rebounds across 10.4 minutes. He could see more run with the Wizards, especially if Bobby Portis and/or Jabari Parker sign elsewhere.
