Lakers' Moritz Wagner: Will miss entire preseason
Wagner (knee) will miss the entire preseason and is then expected to be reevaluated, Kyle Goon of Southern California News Group reports.
Wagner bruised his knee during summer league back in July and the injury appears to be a bit more serious than originally believed. The first-round pick has now been ruled out of the preseason schedule entirely and will then be reevaluated prior the regular season opener Oct. 18 against the Trail Blazers. Considering he's a rookie and won't participate in either training camp or the preseason, Wagner will likely be a bit behind and could struggle to be a significant part of the rotation once cleared for a return. Look for another update to be provided once he's reevaluated, but at this point, there seems to be a realistic shot that Wagner could miss time during the regular season.
