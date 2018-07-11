Wagner (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of summer league action after an MRI confirmed a left knee contusion.

After exiting Tuesday's summer league contest against the Knicks with a knee injury, Wagner underwent a precautionary MRI. The results showed nothing serious, just a contusion, meaning the injury is likely not serious. Wagner will sit out the remainder of summer league as a precaution and to allow the knee to fully heal before training camp.

