Wagner (knee) has yet to participate in training camp, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Wagner suffered a left knee contusion during the Las Vegas Summer League and is apparently still working through some discomfort. The first-round pick's availability for the regular-season opener doesn't appear to be in jeopardy quite yet, but if he doesn't return to the floor soon, it wouldn't be surprising if Wagner missed at least a preseason game or two. The Lakers kick off the preseason schedule Sunday against the Nuggets and at this point, Wagner can be considered questionable for that contest.

