Williams agreed to a training camp contract with the Lakers on Saturday, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Williams will compete for a spot on the Lakers' regular-season roster. The 26-year-old spent most of last season on a two-way pact with Houston before signing a three-year, $5.3 million deal with the club in March. However, he was ultimately waived in July. Over 20 appearances with the Rockets in the 2024-25 campaign, Williams averaged 3.3 points across 7.4 minutes per game.