Lakers' Nick King: To join Lakers for summer league
King will play for the Lakers' summer league team.
King bounced around between a handful of teams in college, but struggled to find playing time in power five conferences. As a result, he transferred to Middle Tennessee for his senior season, where he went off with averages of 21.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists. The 6-foot-7 wing knocked down 38.9 percent of his three-point attempts, so if he improves his defense, King could be a 3-and-D prospect for the Lakers. Still, King will have to have an extremely impressive summer league to earn a training camp invite.
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...