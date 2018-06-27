Lakers' Nick King: To join Lakers for summer league

King will play for the Lakers' summer league team.

King bounced around between a handful of teams in college, but struggled to find playing time in power five conferences. As a result, he transferred to Middle Tennessee for his senior season, where he went off with averages of 21.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists. The 6-foot-7 wing knocked down 38.9 percent of his three-point attempts, so if he improves his defense, King could be a 3-and-D prospect for the Lakers. Still, King will have to have an extremely impressive summer league to earn a training camp invite.