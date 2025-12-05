Smith produced 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and two steals in 14 minutes during Thursday's 123-120 victory over the Raptors.

Smith caught fire off the bench despite a limited role. He's been mostly out of the rotation mix, but Luka Doncic's personal absence opened up some breathing room in the backcourt. For now, this game can be chalked up as an outlier, and there's no word as to whether Doncic will miss more time.