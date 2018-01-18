Lakers' Nigel Hayes: Signs 10-day contract with Lakers
Hayes signed a 10-day contract with the Lakers on Thursday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
After going undrafted, Hayes signed with Knicks and was ultimately sent to their G-League team in Westchester. Hayes has started 27 of 30 games in Westchester and is averaging 14.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while shooting 44 percent from three and 45.8 percent from the field overall. The Lakers, however, are currently loaded with young frontcourt talent, so it may be difficult for Hayes to find many minutes during this short stint with the team.
