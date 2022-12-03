Beverley notched seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists over 23 minutes during Friday's 133-129 victory over the Bucks.

Beverley knocked down three of his five field-goal attempts and put together his usual production in rebounds and assists. The point guard has yet to attempt more than eight shots in a game this season, averaging 4.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists on 28.9 percent shooting from the field over 16 appearances.