The Lakers are expected to finalize a deal Thursday to acquire Beverley from the Jazz in exchange for guard Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Beverley was dealt to Utah earlier in the offseason as part of the deal that sent Rudy Gobert to Minnesota, but the 34-year-old guard was never considered likely to remain with a Jazz team that looks to be careening toward a rebuild. With Los Angeles, Beverley should help shore up a perimeter defense that struggled mightily in 2022-23, though he may not see enough minutes or offensive usage to profile as anything more than a back-end roster option in the majority of rotisserie leagues. Assuming Russell Westbrook remains on the Lakers' roster heading into the season, Beverley could settle into a starting role at shooting guard.