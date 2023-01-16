Beverley (illness) is off the injury report for Monday's matchup with the Rockets, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Beverley will return from a two-game leave due to a non-COVID illness Monday and should be expected to return to the starting lineup. His availability will likely spell fewer minutes for Max Christie and Kendrick Nunn.
