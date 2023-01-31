Beverley won't play Tuesday against the Knicks due to left knee soreness, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Beverley played 35 minutes during Monday's loss to Brooklyn, marking the third time over the Lakers' past four games that he's seen at least 35, but he'll take a seat for the second half of the back-to-back set due to a knee injury. It appears the veteran point guard's absence is simply a load management situation, but fantasy mangers should still monitor Beverley's status ahead of Thursday's matchup in Indiana. In his absence, Lonnie Walker is a likely candidate to rejoin the starting lineup, while Max Christie could see increased minutes off the bench.