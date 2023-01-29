Beverley closed with 15 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Saturday's 125-121 overtime loss to the Celtics.

Two of Beverley's 15 points came on a putback dunk that shocked even his teammates, as it was the veteran guard's first recorded dunk since the 2019-20 season. Beverley paired his scoring with solid to above-average production in four other counting categories, resulting in him delivering one of his strongest performances of the season. He's now averaging 9.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.0 three-pointers, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks in 28.0 minutes over his last seven games, numbers that make him worthy of a spot in 14-team leagues.