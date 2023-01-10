Beverley won't return to Monday's game against the Nuggets due to a right hip injury, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
The Lakers have yet to provide additional details on Beverley's injury, but it's serious enough to shut him down for the rest of the night. Max Christie and Kendrick Nunn are in line to see additional playing time in the second half with Beverley sidelined the rest of the way.
More News
-
Lakers' Patrick Beverley: Beginning to heat up•
-
Lakers' Patrick Beverley: Available Monday•
-
Lakers' Patrick Beverley: Questionable Monday•
-
Lakers' Patrick Beverley: Officially out Sunday•
-
Lakers' Patrick Beverley: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Lakers' Patrick Beverley: Returns to starting five•