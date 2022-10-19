Beverley notched three points (1-5 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and four steals over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 123-109 loss to the Warriors.

Beverley was limited by early four trouble but still managed to chip in across the board in the loss. The scoring was obviously less than ideal but as we know, Beverley's value tends to come from his ability to contribute elsewhere. Given he played 25 minutes even with the foul issues, it appears as though he will be logging significant minutes as long as he can remain healthy.