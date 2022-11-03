Beverley closed with zero points (0-3 FG), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 120-117 overtime win over the Pelicans.

Beverley hasn't been a prolific scorer early in the regular season, but he failed to convert any of his three field-goal attempts during Wednesday's overtime victory. He remained consistent in rebounds and assists, but the 34-year-old hasn't displayed much fantasy upside despite his starting role to begin the 2022-23 campaign.