Beverley (illness/hip) is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Mavericks, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham said Wednesday that Beverley missed practice due to a non-COVID illness, and he has recovered from his hip injury. However, the official injury report lists the veteran guard as questionable with right hip soreness. Regardless, Beverley's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with the 76ers if he can't go Thursday.