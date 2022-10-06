Beverley will start Wednesday's preseason game against the Suns, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Head coach Darvin Ham indicated pregame that he wanted to get a look at the Lakers' small-ball unit Wednesday, so Beverley and Austin Reaves will replace Kendrick Nunn and Damion Jones in the starting lineup. Beverley saw 12 minutes of action in Monday's exhibition loss to the Kings, contributing eight points, three rebounds and one assist.