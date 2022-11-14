Beverley logged two points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one block in 26 minutes during Sunday's 116-103 win over the Nets.

Beverley had himself another underwhelming game Sunday, adding to what has been a terrible start to the season. Coming into the season, he was seen as a viable 12-team asset, albeit towards the tail end of drafts. Despite continuing to roll with the starting unit, his production has been poor, landing him outside the top 190 in 12-team formats. Outside of some limited streaming appeal, Beverely can be safely overlooked.