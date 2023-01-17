Beverley supplied 11 points (3-6 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes during Monday's 140-132 win over the Rockets.

Beverley sat out each of Los Angeles' prior two games due to a non-COVID illness, but he slid back into the starting lineup upon his return. The veteran guard didn't overwhelm Monday, but he did knock down three triples on six attempts -- his most made three-pointers since he drained four against Atlanta on Dec. 30. That game against the Hawks was also the last time Beverley scored more than six points before Monday, and he's averaging a meager 5.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists over six contests in January.