Beverley is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Wizards with right calf soreness, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Beverley might have been in store for a slight uptick in usage with Anthony Davis (foot) sitting out with an injury that will likely sideline him for more than a month, but the veteran guard looks like he'll have to wait at least one game before potentially getting an expanded opportunity. The Lakers will likely turn to Austin Reaves or Troy Brown to enter the starting five as a replacement for Beverley on the wing alongside starting point guard Dennis Schroder.