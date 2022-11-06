Beverley won't play Sunday against the Cavaliers due to a non-COVID illness, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The veteran point guard has started every game for the Lakers and while he contributes on the defensive end, his fantasy contributions have been scarce since he's yet to score more than seven points in any game. Beverley's absence will probably lead to Austin Reaves being his replacement in the starting unit, as head coach Darvin Ham said Russell Westbrook will continue as the team's sixth man.