Beverley closed with 15 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Saturday's 125-121 overtime loss to the Celtics.

Beverley had 15 points in the loss, including a put-back dunk that shocked even his own teammates. While this was his first dunk since the 2019-20 season, Beverley topped himself with an even more memorable play, offering a camera to the official, pointing out a missed call that ultimately cost the Lakers the game. From a fantasy perspective, this was actually one of Beverley's better games, off the back of a strong performance only three days earlier. He does have the ability to put up backend value, although based on what we have seen thus far this season, managers shouldn't go getting too excited based on these two efforts.