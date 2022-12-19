Beverley (calf) is questionable for Monday's game against the Suns, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.comreports.

Beverley sat out the first leg of the team's back-to-back and is iffy to appear in the tail end of the set. However, the Lakers will be shorthanded Monday without Lebron James (ankle), Anthony Davis (foot) and Austin Reaves (ankle) meaning that if Beverley plays he will be tasked with an offensive role that's larger than he's used to.