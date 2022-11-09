Beverley (illness) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
The veteran is ready to return to the floor after missing the past two games with an illness. Across eight starts this year, Beverley has averaged 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
