Beverley is out for Sunday's preseason game against the Warriors due to rest purposes, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Beverley played in the Lakers' first three preseason games of the year but will get a night off for Sunday's matchup. Kendrick Nunn and Austin Reaves should handle increased run since Russell Westbrook (rest) is also out.
More News
-
Lakers' Patrick Beverley: Shifts to bench•
-
Lakers' Patrick Beverley: Joins starting five•
-
Lakers' Patrick Beverley: Bound for Lakers•
-
Jazz's Patrick Beverley: Dealt to Utah in Gobert deal•
-
Timberwolves' Patrick Beverley: Strong defensive effort in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Patrick Beverley: Gets revenge against former team•