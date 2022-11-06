Beverley won't play Sunday against the Cavaliers due to a non-COVID illness, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The veteran guard had started every game for the Lakers this season, but after falling ill, Beverley will likely cede his spot in the starting five to either Austin Reaves or Kendrick Nunn after head coach Darvin Ham said Russell Westbrook will continue to serve as the team's sixth man. Though Beverley is valued for his defensive contributions, he's not making much of an impact for fantasy purposes this season with averages of 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 three-pointers in 27.9 minutes per contest.