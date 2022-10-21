Beverley closed Thursday's 103-97 loss to the Clippers with five points (1-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 33 minutes.

Beverley is just 2-for-12 from the field to start the season, but he's been a menace defensively, racking up six steals and four blocks in 58 minutes. Both his offense and defense should normalize as the season continues, but as long as he sees minutes in the upper-20s to low-30s, Beverley is someone to keep an eye on in standard leagues, especially as a streaming option on four-game weeks.