Beverley is doubtful for Wednesday's contest against the Raptors due to right knee soreness, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Beverley will likely sit out the second half of the Lakers' back-to-back due to knee soreness, but the issue isn't expected to be serious. Los Angeles has already ruled out LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (illness), so expect Russell Westbrook, Lonnie Walker and Austin Reaves to handle most of the playmaking duties Wednesday.