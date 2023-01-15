Beverley (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the 76ers, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Beverley will miss a second straight game due to an illness. Austin Rivers and Lonnie Walker are also out, so Max Christie could draw back-to-back starts. Kendrick Nunn and Troy Brown are also candidates for increased roles against Philadelphia, while Beverley's next chance to suit up will come Monday against Houston.
