Beverley (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game versus the Raptors, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Beverley slotted in as doubtful on the team's initial injury report released Tuesday, so this outcome doesn't arrive as much of a surprise. With LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (illness) also ruled out, look for some irregular contributors to see extended run in this one.
